AI, data-center stocks slump as Democratic sweep clouds expansion plans

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 20:59 IST
AI, data-center stocks slump as Democratic sweep clouds expansion plans

AI and data center-linked stocks tumbled ​on Thursday as Democrats' sweeping US ​midterm victory fueled concerns about potential hurdles ‌to ​the industry's rapid expansion. Neocloud stocks, which have become a barometer of investor anxiety over heavy AI spending, fell, with CoreWeave and Nebius slumping 11% and ‌15%, respectively.

Chipmakers also slid. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index dropped 8%, touching its lowest in more than six months, dragged down by losses in heavyweights Nvidia and Broadcom. The sharp losses put the tech-heavy Nasdaq on course to ‌confirm a correction, or a 10% drop from its recent peak.

Investors worry Democratic control of ‌Congress could bring tougher scrutiny of the data-center industry, potentially slowing development at a time when public opposition to new facilities is already mounting. Around 30% of expected US data center capacity additions in 2028 could be at risk from potential construction pauses, ⁠UBS analysts ​estimated, highlighting the threat ⁠to an industry whose growth depends on a rapid build out of new facilities.

The political uncertainty adds to pressure on ⁠the broader AI trade, as investors increasingly question whether the enormous capital spending required to build AI infrastructure will generate sufficient ​returns. "The market's moving from the promise of AI to the price of AI," said Ted ⁠Parkhill, founder and CEO of Incline Investment Management.

"There's no question that AI is going to be transformative for the world in the ⁠long ​run. But that doesn't mean every AI-related stock is currently priced appropriately. There's going to be a lot of turmoil." Data-center operators Applied Digital, Cipher Digital and IREN tumbled more than 15%.

The weakness extended ⁠to utilities and equipment suppliers exposed to the buildout. GE Vernova fell 7%, while Constellation Energy slipped 4.3%. Hyperscalers, ⁠which defied the ⁠selloff on Wednesday on bets that slower data-center construction could rein in Big Tech's AI spending, also dropped.

Amazon.com fell 3.3% and Alphabet shed 1.5%. Separately, Qualcomm plunged 9% ‌after quarterly smartphone-chip sales ‌missed Wall Street estimates.

TRENDING

1
Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure Family Incomes?

Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure...

Nepal
2
Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional Links

Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional...

Tanzania
3
Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

India
4
Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

West Africa's Diaspora Could Unlock Billions in Foreign Investment, World Bank Study Finds

Invisible to the System: How Haiti's Missing Identity Documents Deepen Poverty and Inequality

Why Affordable Soil Testing May Be Costing African Farmers More Than It Saves, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026