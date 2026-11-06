IMF's Georgieva says any slowdown in AI-driven growth would be factor for central banks

​Central bankers ​around the world ‌would need ​to consider any slowdown in ‌AI-driven growth as they assess steps in their fight against inflation, International ‌Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva ‌said on Friday. Georgieva said concerns about dependence on the AI investment boom ⁠and ​high ⁠valuations were impacting markets around the world.

"Things ⁠are going up and down, ​and this is likely to continue," ⁠she told an audience of ⁠hundreds ​at the IMF headquarters in Washington, adding that the ⁠volatility would complicate the job of central ⁠banks ⁠at a time when risks to price stability had ‌been ‌growing.