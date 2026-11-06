South Africa's ANC at 32%, DA 24% as municipal vote count enters final stretch

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 21:38 IST
South Africa's ANC at 32%, DA 24% as municipal vote count enters final stretch

​South Africa's ​African National ‌Congress party was ​on about 32% of ‌the vote and the Democratic Alliance in second place with 24% ‌after 90% of the vote ‌count in this week's municipal elections, data from the election commission ⁠showed ​on ⁠Friday. A projection by the Council for ⁠Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) suggested the ​ANC and DA's vote shares ⁠were unlikely to change significantly in ⁠the ​final tally.

The CSIR projects the ANC will ⁠end up with about 31% of ⁠the national ⁠vote and the DA about 24.5%.

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