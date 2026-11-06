South Africa's ANC at 32%, DA 24% as municipal vote count enters final stretch
South Africa's African National Congress party was on about 32% of the vote and the Democratic Alliance in second place with 24% after 90% of the vote count in this week's municipal elections, data from the election commission showed on Friday. A projection by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) suggested the ANC and DA's vote shares were unlikely to change significantly in the final tally.
The CSIR projects the ANC will end up with about 31% of the national vote and the DA about 24.5%.