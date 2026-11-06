Justice Department's Eisenberg resigns, AG Blanche says
John Eisenberg, the assistant attorney general for the National Security division, has resigned from the US Justice Department, US Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Friday.
John Eisenberg, the assistant attorney general for the National Security division, has resigned from the US Justice Department, US Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Friday.
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