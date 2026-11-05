Golf-LIV Golf to liquidate after financing deal falls apart

LIV Golf, which ​shook up world golf ‌in 2022, ​will liquidate after losing big-name players and last-ditch financing it needed to ‌stay alive, the breakaway circuit said on Thursday.

Throughout the wind-down process, LIV Golf said it will remain open to, and ‌continue to consider, any value-maximizing alternatives with third parties ‌that may arise. "In light of the current circumstances, we believe shifting toward an orderly wind-down is the most responsible path forward for the ⁠League ​at this time," ⁠Gene Davis and Jon Zinman of LIV Golf Board’s Special Committee ⁠said in a press release.

LIV Golf had secured $300 million of potential ​financing from BC Partners to allow the staging of ⁠tournaments in 2027 but scrapped the plan after a number of notable ⁠players ​opted not to commit to the league going forward. The future of LIV Golf had been in question ⁠after the circuit lost financial support from the deep-pocketed Saudi Arabia ⁠Public Investment ⁠Fund beyond the now-completed 2026 season.