Trump ally leading Justice Department civil rights unit to resign, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 22:52 IST
Trump ally leading Justice Department civil rights unit to resign, sources say

‌Senior US ​Justice Department official Harmeet Dhillon, who led the Civil ‌Rights Division and oversaw investigations into universities, voting and religious liberty, plans to resign imminently, two ‌people familiar with the matter told Reuters on ‌Thursday.

Dhillon is one of the first high-ranking departures from President Donald Trump’s administration following the Republican Party’s ⁠rout ​in Tuesday’s ⁠midterm elections that led to Democrats retaking both chambers ⁠of Congress. Dhillon, a Trump ally, oversaw a sweeping ​overhaul of the Justice Department’s civil rights unit, ⁠shifting its focus from combating discrimination against racial ⁠minorities ​and investigating local police to Trump priorities around gun rights and combating antisemitism on ⁠college campuses. Dhillon played a leading role in the ⁠Trump ⁠administration's investigations of elite US universities.

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