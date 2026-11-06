Trump says he met Putin envoy Dmitriev
US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev.
Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, added that the Russia-Ukraine war was very close to being settled and that bringing it to an end might involve all of Europe. "It's going to be an agreement. It's going to be a big agreement, and it's going to involve more than Ukraine... I could even say it might involve all of Europe. It's going to be a big, beautiful agreement, and everyone's going to be thrilled," Trump said.
Trump said he did not meet with the Ukrainian delegation on Thursday.