Trump says he met Putin envoy Dmitriev

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 03:15 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 03:15 IST
Trump says he met Putin envoy Dmitriev

US ​President Donald Trump on Thursday said he met ‌with Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the ‌White House, added that the Russia-Ukraine war was ‌very close to being settled and that bringing it to an end might involve all ⁠of ​Europe. "It's ⁠going to be an agreement. It's going to ⁠be a big agreement, and it's going to ​involve more than Ukraine... I could even ⁠say it might involve all of Europe. ⁠It's ​going to be a big, beautiful agreement, and everyone's going to be thrilled," ⁠Trump said.

Trump said he did not meet with ⁠the ⁠Ukrainian delegation on Thursday.

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