UK doctor with Ebola returns from Congo to London for treatment

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 03:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 03:22 IST
UK doctor with Ebola returns from Congo to London for treatment

A British doctor who ‌tested positive for Ebola while working on the epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo returned to Britain on Thursday, with health authorities saying the risk of the deadly disease spreading to the wider ‌public remains low.

It is the first case involving a British national linked to the current ‌outbreak, although several other people from elsewhere in Europe have been infected. Imported cases are rare, with a handful of confirmed cases recorded in Britain since 1976. Authorities have said they do not expect the case to have a serious public ⁠health ​impact in Britain and ⁠anticipate no disruption to international travel or trade.

The patient, whose identity was not disclosed, is being treated in a high-level ⁠isolation unit at the Royal Free Hospital in London, staffed by specialist clinical teams and designed to prevent ​contact between the patient and the public, the government said. Renu Bindra, deputy director for All ⁠Hazards Public Health Response at the UK Health Security Agency, said the agency and the National Health Service had established ⁠infection-prevention and ​control protocols to limit the risk of onward transmission.

"The risk to the wider public remains low," Bindra said. Ebola is a severe viral disease spread through direct contact with ⁠an infected person's bodily fluids. The World Health Organization says the disease is fatal in about half ⁠of cases on average, ⁠though mortality rates vary between outbreaks.

The current outbreak in Congo is the second-largest on record, with more than 10,000 confirmed cases and over ‌5,000 deaths reported.

TRENDING

1
Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional Links

Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional...

Tanzania
2
AI data-center stocks slide, renewables rally after Democratic US midterm sweep

AI data-center stocks slide, renewables rally after Democratic US midterm sw...

Global
3
FACTBOX-From transgender rights to a billionaire tax: results of key midterm ballot measures

FACTBOX-From transgender rights to a billionaire tax: results of key midterm...

Global
4
EU leaders aim to appoint new ECB chief in December, official says

EU leaders aim to appoint new ECB chief in December, official says

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

West Africa's Diaspora Could Unlock Billions in Foreign Investment, World Bank Study Finds

Invisible to the System: How Haiti's Missing Identity Documents Deepen Poverty and Inequality

Why Affordable Soil Testing May Be Costing African Farmers More Than It Saves, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026