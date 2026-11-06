France lifts 2026 wine production forecast
France's farm ministry has increased its forecast of the country's wine production this year, to 36.7 million hectolitres from 34.9 million projected last month, as it factored in severe summer heat and drought, it said on Friday. The revision was primarily due to better-than-anticipated yields in Languedoc-Roussillon and the Charentes regions that account for roughly half of the national volume, and in Champagne and the South-East, it said in a report.
The revised estimate is now 3% above the 2025 output but still 10% below the 2021/25 average. Grape yields in some regions were hurt by the extreme northern hemisphere summer weather, though production held up better in some areas than last year, the ministry said.