France lifts 2026 wine production forecast

France's ​farm ministry ​has increased its forecast ‌of the ​country's wine production this year, to 36.7 ‌million hectolitres from 34.9 million projected last month, as it factored in severe summer ‌heat and drought, it said on Friday. The ‌revision was primarily due to better-than-anticipated yields in Languedoc-Roussillon and the Charentes regions that account for ⁠roughly ​half ⁠of the national volume, and in Champagne and ⁠the South-East, it said in a report.

The ​revised estimate is now 3% above ⁠the 2025 output but still 10% below the ⁠2021/25 ​average. Grape yields in some regions were hurt by the extreme northern ⁠hemisphere summer weather, though production held up better ⁠in ⁠some areas than last year, the ministry said.