ILO Backs Eight Youth-Led Organisations to Create Jobs for Refugees in Kenya

The International Labour Organization (ILO) is supporting eight youth-led organisations in Kenya to develop employment opportunities and strengthen economic participation among young people living in refugee-hosting communities. The initiative focuses on Turkana and Garissa counties, where refugee and host communities face challenges in accessing decent jobs, practical skills training and sustainable business opportunities.

As part of the ILO–E4Impact Youth Leadership Lab, 32 young leaders participated in a four-day training programme in Nairobi from 26 to 29 October 2026. The programme helped participants strengthen their leadership, project planning and organisational management skills, preparing them to turn community-based ideas into practical initiatives that can improve employment prospects.

The selected organisations will receive mentorship, technical assistance and financial support through an initiative backed by the ILO PROSPECTS programme. With US$200,000 allocated to the Innovation Challenge, the project seeks to empower young people to develop solutions that respond directly to the economic and social needs of their communities.

Eight Organisations Selected from 144 Applications

The ILO PROSPECTS Kenya Innovation Challenge attracted 144 applications from youth-led organisations interested in addressing employment challenges in refugee-hosting areas. Following an initial assessment, 33 organisations were shortlisted to present their proposals, with eight ultimately selected based on the quality, innovation and potential impact of their ideas.

The final group includes three refugee-led organisations, four organisations led by members of host communities and one consortium bringing together representatives from both groups.

Their proposed initiatives cover several areas, including climate-resilient businesses, improved connections between skills training and employment, stronger labour rights awareness and greater youth participation in decisions affecting working conditions.

David Cheboryot, CEO of E4Impact Africa Foundation, explained that innovation was an important consideration during the selection process. Organisations were assessed not only on their existing activities but also on the new approaches they proposed to address persistent employment challenges.

The competitive selection process was designed to identify locally developed solutions with the potential to create meaningful improvements in young people's working lives.

Leadership Bootcamp Turns Community Ideas into Employment Plans

The four-day Youth Leadership Bootcamp provided practical training to help participating organisations develop clearer project strategies and identify measurable employment outcomes.

Training sessions covered decent work, organisational readiness, project design, skills development, partnerships, financial planning, budgeting, sustainability, and monitoring and evaluation.

A major focus was ensuring that proposed activities would produce practical benefits beyond completing training programmes or raising awareness about employment issues.

For organisations developing skills programmes, participants were encouraged to consider how young people would use their newly acquired abilities, connect with potential employers, reach customers or establish viable businesses.

Projects focusing on labour rights were expected to demonstrate how awareness activities and community discussions could contribute to better working conditions and stronger employment protection.

Stephen Mwangi, ILO National Project Coordinator for Skills Development and Digital Economy, explained that participants were encouraged to identify the specific changes their projects could bring to young people's lives.

This approach helped organisations strengthen their proposals by connecting planned activities with expected results and establishing methods to measure progress.

Participants also presented revised project proposals and received feedback from mentors, helping them identify weaknesses and improve implementation plans.

Stronger Youth Leadership to Support Long-Term Community Development

Beyond project development, the programme placed considerable importance on strengthening the internal management and leadership capabilities of participating organisations. Sessions focused on financial accountability, organisational governance, inclusive decision-making and the responsibilities required to manage resources effectively. These skills are important for community organisations that must maintain public trust, manage funding responsibly and demonstrate that their activities are producing meaningful results.

Caroline Njuki, Regional Chief Technical Advisor for ILO PROSPECTS, highlighted the importance of allowing young people to participate directly in decisions affecting their employment opportunities and working lives. She explained that youth-led organisations are often well-positioned to reach young people who may be overlooked by conventional employment programmes, particularly in refugee-hosting communities. Such organisations can help connect young people with employers, government institutions and development partners, creating opportunities for their concerns and priorities to be reflected in local policies and programmes.

The ILO's investment in leadership development seeks to strengthen these organisations so they can continue supporting their communities beyond the duration of the current initiative.

US$200,000 Initiative to Support Youth Employment Projects Until 2027

Implemented by E4Impact Africa Foundation in partnership with the ILO, the Youth Leadership Lab will support the eight selected organisations until November 2027. The programme combines technical assistance, mentorship, peer learning and financial support to help organisations move from project planning towards implementation.

A total of US$200,000 has been allocated to the Innovation Challenge, with grants to be released in stages based on verified progress towards agreed milestones. This funding approach is intended to encourage accountability and ensure that resources support measurable improvements in project delivery.

Participating organisations will receive additional guidance on governance, financial management, safeguarding, labour rights and enterprise development. The initiative will also help establish partnerships with government institutions and other stakeholders, improving access to technical knowledge and strengthening the sustainability of local employment initiatives.

The Youth Leadership Lab forms part of PROSPECTS, an international partnership involving the ILO, International Finance Corporation (IFC), UNHCR, UNICEF and the World Bank, with support from the Government of the Netherlands. The wider programme seeks to improve access to education, social protection and decent employment for refugees and members of host communities.

By supporting young leaders to design and manage their own employment projects, the initiative recognises the importance of local knowledge in addressing economic challenges. Its success will depend on whether the participating organisations can translate their ideas into sustainable businesses, improved working conditions and meaningful job opportunities for young people in Turkana and Garissa.