​The death toll from Russia's bombing of ‌an aid distribution point in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Monday has ‌risen to 53, the acting regional ‌governor said on Friday, making it one of the deadliest strikes on civilians this ⁠year.

In ​a ⁠post on the Telegram messaging app, Mykhailo ⁠Semikin said search and rescue work ​at the site in the village ⁠of Komyshuvakha had entered its fifth day. Ukraine's ⁠Emergency ​Service had earlier said the toll was 50 and that ⁠search and rescue work was continuing despite ⁠difficult conditions ⁠and the constant threat of repeat Russian strikes.