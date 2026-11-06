Mexico reports bird flu outbreak in Yucatan Peninsula

Mexico ​reported an ​outbreak of the highly ‌pathogenic H5N1 ​bird flu on a farm in the ‌Yucatan Peninsula, its first outbreak in poultry in more than two years, the World Organisation ‌for Animal Health (WOAH) said in a ‌report on Friday, citing local authorities. The spread of avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has raised ⁠concerns ​among ⁠governments and the poultry industry after it ravaged flocks ⁠around the world in recent years, disrupting supply, ​fuelling higher food prices and raising ⁠the risk of human transmission.

The H5N1 virus was ⁠detected ​in a flock of 225,860 laying hens in the town of Uman, ⁠the Paris-based WOAH said, citing a report from ⁠Mexican ⁠authorities. All birds were subsequently culled as a precaution.