Greek national pleads not guilty in UK court to assisting a foreign intelligence service

​A ​Greek man ‌appeared in ​a London court on Friday ‌and pleaded not guilty to carrying out surveillance on behalf ‌of a foreign intelligence ‌service on a journalist working for the London-based television ⁠station ​Iran International. Ioannis ⁠Aidinidis, 46, who was born ⁠in Georgia and lived in Munich, ​Germany, at the time ⁠of his arrest, was charged ⁠under Britain's ​National Security Act in May.

Police previously ⁠said Aidinidis' actions were believed ⁠to be ⁠on behalf of Iran.