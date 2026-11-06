Russian Security Council says Starlink/Oneweb satellite services pose risk to sovereign countries, RIA reports
Experts on Russia's Security Council have said that Western satellite communications services such as Starlink and OneWeb could be used to destabilise the socio-political situation in sovereign countries, Russia's state RIA news agency reported on Friday.
The statement followed a gathering of the experts on Friday where they discussed information security issues and the use of Russia's own low orbit satellite system, RIA reported.