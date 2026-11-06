Experts ​on ‌Russia's Security Council ​have said that ‌Western satellite communications services such as Starlink and OneWeb ‌could be used to ‌destabilise the socio-political situation in sovereign countries, Russia's ⁠state RIA ​news ⁠agency reported on Friday.

The statement ⁠followed a gathering ​of the experts on ⁠Friday where they discussed information ⁠security ​issues and the use of Russia's own ⁠low orbit satellite system, ⁠RIA ⁠reported.