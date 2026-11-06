DIARY-Political and General News Events from November 6

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---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6

TALLINN - Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein begins three-day working visit to Estonia, meets President Alar Karis, Prime Minister Kristen Michal and other senior officials and attends launch of Tallinn Digital Summit. (Final Day) BEIJING - At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui ‌Nguema will pay a state visit to China. (To Nov. 7)

SEOUL - East Timor's President Jose Ramos-Horta visits South Korea for a bilateral summit with President Lee Jae Myung. (To Nov. 7) BEIJING - Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker speaks to the press in Beijing.

BEIJING - Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema is welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. BEIJING - Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing during an official visit to China from Nov. 2 to 7.

WARSAW - Foreign ministers of Poland, Ukraine and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy will deliver a joint press ‌statement in Warsaw after informal talks on Baltic Sea regional security and support for Ukraine - 1530 GMT. BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives Tonga's King Tupou VI in Berlin - 1030 GMT.

LUSAKA - Zambia's finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane will present the 2027 national budget - 1200 GMT. ANTALYA, Turkiye/TBILISI – Chinese Vice President Han ‌Zheng visits Türkiye and Georgia. In Türkiye, he attends the COP31 Antalya Leaders’ Summit as President Xi Jinping’s special representative. (To Nov. 12)

ROME - Pope Leo departs Rome to visit Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from November 6-17 - 0600 GMT. GLOBAL - International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7

NEW ZEALAND - New Zealand holds a general election MONTEVIDEO - Pope Leo visits Uruguay (To Nov. 8)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8

BUENOS AIRES - Pope Leo embarks on an official visit to Argentina. (To Nov. 11). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9 MARSEILLE, France - G7 foreign ministers meet in France (To Nov. 10)

ANTALYA, Turkey - The COP31 climate summit, including sessions, negotiations, and high-level meetings, will take place at the Antalya EXPO Center in Antalya, Turkey. (To ⁠Nov. 20) TOKYO - Vietnam's ​President To Lam holds talks with Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting BRUSSELS - Economic ⁠and Financial Affairs Council

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

MARSEILLE - Foreign ministers of G7 countries- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and US - hold meeting in Marseille. They will also be joined by counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Korea, Kenya, Brazil and Ukraine. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

LIMA - Pope Leo visits Peru (To Nov. 17) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12 NAYPYIDAW – Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow visits Myanmar and meets counterpart Tin Maung Swe ahead of the ASEAN leaders' summit.

COLOMBO - Sri Lankan president Anura Kumara Dissanayake will be presenting his third budget. BRUSSELS - World Pneumonia Day

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

YANGON, Myanmar – 16th Anniversary of release of Myanmar's detained opposition Leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, From House Arrest. MANILA - Leaders of ASEAN countries hold annual ⁠meetings in Manila. (To Nov. 15).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14

GLOBAL - World Diabetes Day. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15 CABO VERDE - Cabo Verdean Presidency Election

GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day GLOBAL - World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for Tolerance

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18 GLOBAL - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day

VUKOVAR, Croatia – 35th Anniversary of Vukovar Massacre SHENZHEN, China - Russian President Vladimir Putin to lead a Russian delegation at APEC Summit in Shenzhen.

SHENZHEN, China - China hosts the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen. (To Nov. 19) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20

BRUSSELS - EU-UK summit - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25

BRUSSELS - EU-Western Balkans summit ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, ⁠NOVEMBER 26

MUMBAI, India - 18th Anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 and lasted nearly three days, left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29 SPAIN - Spanish Congress of Deputies Election

SPAIN - Spanish Senate Election Switzerland – Referendum ⁠Election

TEHRAN, Iran – 15th Anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian ⁠Students and Protesters angry over Britain's Unilateral Sanctions. LONDON - OPEC+ and OPEC are set to hold ministerial meetings on Sunday to decide on output policy.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1 GLOBAL - World AIDS Day

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5

GAMBIA, THE - Gambian Presidency Election - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8 COPENHAGEN - Donald Trump's NATO ambassador Matthew G. Whitaker, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and other officials will participate in the Copenhagen Security Summit - 0745 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11

OTTAWA - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‌will visit Canada. (To Dec. 12) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13 HAITI - Haitian Senate ‌Election

HAITI – Haitian Chamber of Deputies Election HAITI - Haitian Presidency Election

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