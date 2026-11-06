Cricket-'Clicky Ponting' handed two-year suspension for finger-clicking deception

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 18:33 IST
Cricket-'Clicky Ponting' handed two-year suspension for finger-clicking deception

The English amateur cricketer who ​went viral for finger-clicking ​trickery has been handed ‌a two-year ​suspension from all cricket under the jurisdiction of England and Wales Cricket Board, the ‌North Yorkshire & South Durham Cricket League said on Friday. The fielder, dubbed "Clicky Ponting" on social media in a nod to former Australia captain ‌Ricky Ponting, allegedly tricked umpires by clicking his fingers to ‌make the sound of a ball nicking the bat as deliveries were missed and caught by the wicketkeeper.

The video footage went viral on social media and ⁠made ​international headlines ⁠earlier this year. NYSDL investigated the incident conducting a series of player interviews, ⁠written statements, and a review of the footage by a three-person disciplinary ​panel. "The player concerned is suspended from all cricket under the ⁠ECB's jurisdiction for two years, from 30 September 2026 to 29 September 2028. ⁠This ​covers playing, coaching, umpiring, scoring and managing junior teams," the NYSDL said in a statement.

Additionally, Saltburn Cricket Club, have been ⁠fined 300 pounds ($402.87) and their 2nd XI has been relegated to ⁠Division Three ⁠of the NYSDCL and will start the 2027 season with 60-point deduction, the league added. ($1 = 0.7447 pounds)

TRENDING

1
Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional Links

Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional...

Tanzania
2
Mozambique Invests in Young Engineers as Better Roads Promise Wider Benefits for Local Businesses

Mozambique Invests in Young Engineers as Better Roads Promise Wider Benefits...

Mozambique
3
Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New Support

Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New ...

Marshall Islands
4
90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns 

90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns...

Turkey

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Population Thresholds Under Scrutiny as World Bank Study Seeks Stability for Small Economies

Why South Korea's Falling Birth Rate Is Becoming a Major Challenge for Businesses and Government

Retirement at Risk: OECD Says $78 Trillion in Pension Assets Cannot Guarantee Financial Security

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026