Cricket-'Clicky Ponting' handed two-year suspension for finger-clicking deception

The English amateur cricketer who ​went viral for finger-clicking ​trickery has been handed ‌a two-year ​suspension from all cricket under the jurisdiction of England and Wales Cricket Board, the ‌North Yorkshire & South Durham Cricket League said on Friday. The fielder, dubbed "Clicky Ponting" on social media in a nod to former Australia captain ‌Ricky Ponting, allegedly tricked umpires by clicking his fingers to ‌make the sound of a ball nicking the bat as deliveries were missed and caught by the wicketkeeper.

The video footage went viral on social media and ⁠made ​international headlines ⁠earlier this year. NYSDL investigated the incident conducting a series of player interviews, ⁠written statements, and a review of the footage by a three-person disciplinary ​panel. "The player concerned is suspended from all cricket under the ⁠ECB's jurisdiction for two years, from 30 September 2026 to 29 September 2028. ⁠This ​covers playing, coaching, umpiring, scoring and managing junior teams," the NYSDL said in a statement.

Additionally, Saltburn Cricket Club, have been ⁠fined 300 pounds ($402.87) and their 2nd XI has been relegated to ⁠Division Three ⁠of the NYSDCL and will start the 2027 season with 60-point deduction, the league added. ($1 = 0.7447 pounds)