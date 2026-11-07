US Treasury's FinCEN cuts off money exchanger MEXC over Iran, North Korea, Russia transactions
The US Treasury said that its Financial Crimes Enforcement Network division issued an order on Friday effectively cutting off virtual currency exchanger MEXC Global from the US financial system over transactions that it says are linked to sanctions evasion by Iran, North Korea and Russia.
FinCEN, the Treasury's anti-money laundering unit, said that the order prevents US financial institutions from processing fund transfers involving Seychelles-incorporated MEXC Global, which it says has facilitated at least $16 billion in illicit transaction linked to Iran, North Korea and Russia as well as transactions with other sanctioned actors.