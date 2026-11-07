US Treasury's FinCEN cuts off money exchanger MEXC over Iran, North Korea, Russia transactions

​The US ​Treasury said ‌that its Financial ​Crimes Enforcement Network division ‌issued an order on Friday effectively cutting off virtual currency exchanger MEXC ‌Global from the US financial ‌system over transactions that it says are linked to sanctions evasion ⁠by Iran, ​North ⁠Korea and Russia.

FinCEN, the Treasury's anti-money ⁠laundering unit, said that the order ​prevents US financial institutions ⁠from processing fund transfers involving Seychelles-incorporated MEXC ⁠Global, which ​it says has facilitated at least $16 billion ⁠in illicit transaction linked to Iran, North ⁠Korea ⁠and Russia as well as transactions with other ‌sanctioned ‌actors.