Zelenskiy criticises Ukraine's SBU security service over corruption scandal

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy promised more "personnel decisions" ​at Ukraine's domestic security service on ‌Saturday following ​a corruption scandal that has fuelled public anger over official impunity. Anti-corruption authorities unveiled charges this week against several senior security and law ‌enforcement officials over their alleged role in shielding a vast criminal ring.

Investigators said the group ran scam centres, traded drugs and produced fake currency and cigarettes with the help of top employees from the ‌SBU security service, National Police and Prosecutor General's office. Some had helped plan kidnappings and other forms ‌of violence for the ring. In his evening address, Zelenskiy said the alleged crimes — part of an evolving probe by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and its sister agency — were "frankly shameful, absolutely unacceptable".

The investigation was the latest high-profile ⁠case against sitting ​officials that has angered ⁠many people fighting for survival as Russia continues to wage war in Ukraine. "There have already been dismissals in the ⁠Security Service of Ukraine because of this, and there will be other personnel decisions," Zelenskiy said, adding that ​he expected a full investigation with results.

A Ukrainian court on Friday ordered the arrest pending ⁠bail of a former SBU general in connection with the case. Two police officials and another suspect were also ordered ⁠held ​this week. Zelenskiy said he had proposed new legislation requiring all employees of the SBU, which enjoys sweeping law enforcement and military powers, to publicly declare their assets.

Asset declarations have been a ⁠powerful tool for monitoring corruption in Ukraine, which must eradicate graft to secure membership in the European ⁠Union and continue ⁠receiving badly needed financial aid. The SBU's military wing carries out long-range attacks on Russia and other daring wartime operations, but other units have been hit by ‌allegations of ‌corruption and intimidation.