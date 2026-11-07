Motor racing-Verstappen quickest in final Sao Paulo practice ahead of Antonelli

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 21:32 IST
Motor racing-Verstappen quickest in final Sao Paulo practice ahead of Antonelli

Red Bull's ​Max Verstappen set the fastest time ​in final practice on ‌Saturday for ​Formula One's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, finishing ahead of newly crowned champion Kimi Antonelli before qualifying later ‌in the day.

The four-times champion clocked one minute 11.622 seconds, 0.025 faster than the 20-year-old Mercedes driver who had topped the second practice at Interlagos circuit ‌on Friday. Verstappen is set to start Sunday's race from the back of ‌the grid after collecting a penalty for an engine change, while Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc also face grid drops for taking new internal combustion engines.

McLaren's Lando Norris, fastest ⁠in FP1, ​was third quickest ⁠on Saturday, 0.131 off the pace, with Mercedes' George Russell fourth. Russell will take a ⁠five-place grid penalty, also for an engine change. Leclerc was fifth fastest, while teammate Hamilton ​finished 12th after an apparent engine issue. The 41-year-old Briton reported "strange" engine ⁠vibrations and smoke in the cockpit over the radio before stopping.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll completed ⁠only ​seven laps due to a suspected energy recovery system issue, finishing last. Brazilian Rafael Camara, making his season debut after replacing Esteban Ocon at Haas, ⁠finished the session 15th, ahead of his teammate Oliver Bearman. Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto, ⁠the other local ⁠driver, was 10th fastest.

Qualifying takes place later on Saturday, with rain expected but yet to arrive at the atmospheric ‌Brazilian circuit.

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