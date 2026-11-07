Five killed in shooting in main square of Polish city of Krakow, police say

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 21:33 IST
Five killed in shooting in main square of Polish city of Krakow, police say

Five people were killed and more than 10 were ‌injured in a shooting on the main market square in the southern city of Krakow on Saturday, police ‌said.

"The perpetrator was shot by police officers and ‌is currently being transported to a hospital," police wrote on X. Police started to receive reports at around 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) that ⁠someone ​in a ⁠car had been shooting randomly people who entered the square, a ⁠police spokesperson said.

"According to information from police officers, the ​man was wearing military-style attire," a police spokesperson told reporters. "During ⁠the arrest, officers used their weapons, but the man returned fire; ⁠as ​a result, two police officers are among the injured." Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X ⁠he was being kept informed about the incident.

President Karol Nawrocki said ⁠his ⁠thoughts were with the victims, those affected, and their families".

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