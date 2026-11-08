Explosions heard in Iran's Qeshm Island, Iranian media reports

Explosions ​were heard on Saturday ‌on Iran's ​Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz and in the southern ‌Iranian port of Jask, Iranian media reported, with the cause unclear.

There was no official confirmation from the Iranian side ‌on the source of the reported explosions. Earlier on ‌Saturday, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said two missiles struck Qeshm Island with no official information on possible damage.

The reported explosions come ⁠days ​after the ⁠US carried out strikes on the island. A US official said ⁠those strikes were limited and not a resumption of major ​combat operations. Countries in the region had been anticipating ⁠that US President Donald Trump, who has held off on strikes ⁠on ​Iran during the weeks leading up to Tuesday's midterm elections, could restart attacks once the voting was ⁠over. Iran has repeatedly said it would respond to new attacks ⁠by ⁠striking at US and Israeli targets in neighboring countries.