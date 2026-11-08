Motor racing-Former youngest champion Fittipaldi hails Antonelli's rise

Emerson Fittipaldi said the emergence of increasingly younger title winners was a ​natural progression of the sport, with drivers now beginning their careers much ​earlier than previous generations, as he hailed Mercedes' 20-year-old world ‌champion ​Kimi Antonelli.

Brazilian Fittipaldi became the sport's youngest world champion aged 25 in 1972 and held that record until a then 24-year-old Fernando Alonso eclipsed it in 2005. After Antonelli's success with Mercedes this season, Fittipaldi no longer ranks among the ‌five youngest title winners, a shift he said reflects how modern athletes begin competing at elite levels from early childhood.

"I think it's great to see the new generation arriving, as in every sport at the international level," the 79-year-old Fittipaldi told Reuters at Interlagos on Saturday ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. "Today, young people start at ‌six, five or four years old."

Antonelli was introduced to go-karting when he was aged five by his father and competed in Formula Two before making his F1 ‌debut last year. He now heads the list of youngest champions ahead of Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Alonso and Max Verstappen. The Brazilian's own rise was markedly different. Fittipaldi was 17 when he began go-karting and became Formula One world champion eight years later, one of the sport's most meteoric ascents.

For the double champion, who won his titles in 1972 and 1974 for Lotus and McLaren respectively, Antonelli's ⁠achievement is ​evidence not only of changing times but ⁠also of exceptional talent. "He has already shown maturity and performed very well under pressure," he said, pointing to the Italian's victory at his home race at Monza after starting 19th on the grid as ⁠proof of his composure.

Antonelli also singled out the race as one of the defining moments of his championship-winning campaign. "Because after taking the engine penalty, obviously starting from the back, I ​did not expect such a result. And when I got that, I was like, 'okay, now we just, no matter what, we've got to go and ⁠win this'," he told Reuters this week.

MORE RACES IN LATIN AMERICA Fittipaldi also voiced support for a stronger Formula One presence in Latin America, including efforts to bring Argentina back onto the calendar alongside Brazil and ⁠Mexico.

The ​Brazilian said he would travel to Argentina next week after being invited to inspect renovation works at the Oscar y Juan Galvez circuit in Buenos Aires, which is seeking to return to Formula One after last hosting a race in 1998. "I think it is very important for Latin America to continue with a strong ⁠presence," he said.

"We have the Mexican Grand Prix, which is spectacular, the Brazilian Grand Prix, and we hope Argentina returns. These are three historic races." On Saturday, ⁠Sao Paulo secured its place on the calendar ⁠through to 2035, while Argentine officials have intensified lobbying efforts for the return of the race.

Fittipaldi highlighted the region's motorsport legacy, citing Argentina's five-time world champion Juan Manuel Fangio and former title runner-up Carlos Reutemann, Mexico's Grand Prix winner Sergio Pérez, ‌and Brazil's eight world ‌titles, including his own two and three each for Nelson Piquet and Ayrton Senna. (Reporting ​by Gabriel Araujo, editing by Pritha Sarkar)