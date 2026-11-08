Rugby-Tandy admits Wales need vast improvement despite Japan win

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2026 01:52 IST | Created: 08-11-2026 01:52 IST
Rugby-Tandy admits Wales need vast improvement despite Japan win

Wales coach Steve Tandy has admitted there is ​no hiding from his team’s below-par performance in ​their 28-21 home Nations Championship ‌victory over ​Japan on Saturday where they looked flat at times and kept their opponents in the contest. Wales ran in four tries to collect a ‌bonus point and although it was a third win in five games, Tandy felt his side needed to be more ruthless.

"It's a bonus-point win. It's good to start," Tandy said. "I can't run away from the performance. ‌There are elements we need to improve. I thought we'd be better. We weren't ruthless enough." Tandy ‌suggested rust may have been to blame as Wales played their first test since July.

"Getting a hit out for the first time since the summer, it does get clunky," he said. "It helps to review after a bonus point win. We'll enjoy ⁠it but ​the beauty of this ⁠group is the hunger to get better quicker. We'll definitely have to do that." Next up for Wales are New Zealand next ⁠weekend and Australia. Tandy knows his side cannot afford to offer up cheap opportunities in those games.

"We'd go seven ​points up and there'd be a sloppy moment," he said. "There was some excitement in what ⁠we tried to do. Japan were effective close to the line. We managed the game well outside of that. Defensively, we improved." Japan ⁠coach ​Eddie Jones felt it was a missed opportunity for his side, who had 62% of the possession but struggled with entries into the Wales 22.

"That could have been a historic win for ⁠us," Jones said. "But you've got to be good enough to take advantage of those mistakes. We weren't ⁠quite good enough. It ⁠was a missed opportunity. "I'm proud of my team. We had a young team, but they stuck at it. We had a few times where we didn't ‌take chances and ‌Wales did."

Japan face England on November 14.

TRENDING

1
Paraguay swears in new president as Peña is put under house arrest

Paraguay swears in new president as Peña is put under house arrest

Global
2
NBA-Warriors' Porzingis stepping away from basketball to prioritize health 

NBA-Warriors' Porzingis stepping away from basketball to prioritize health 

Global
3
Trump vows new US air show will be biggest in the world

Trump vows new US air show will be biggest in the world

Global
4
Haiti PM says gang leader Mathias Saintil dead

Haiti PM says gang leader Mathias Saintil dead

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa's Growth Powerhouse? Ethiopia Faces a $608 Billion Challenge to Secure Its Economic Future

Can Asia-Pacific Close Its Tax Gap? IMF Outlines Reforms to Boost Revenue and Protect Families

Nepal's Tax System Faces Major Overhaul as IMF Calls for Smarter Revenue Policies and Reforms

Population Thresholds Under Scrutiny as World Bank Study Seeks Stability for Small Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026