Motor racing-Norris on pole in rain-hit Brazil for third year in a row

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2026 02:02 IST | Created: 08-11-2026 02:02 IST
Motor racing-Norris on pole in rain-hit Brazil for third year in a row

Lando ​Norris put McLaren ‌on pole ​position for the third year ‌in a row at the Sao Paulo Formula One Grand Prix on ‌Saturday after a lengthy delay ‌caused by torrential rain at the Interlagos circuit. George Russell qualified second fastest ⁠for ​Mercedes ⁠but will drop down the grid due ⁠to a five-place penalty, with ​newly-crowned champion teammate Kimi Antonelli replacing ⁠him on the front row.

Ferrari's Charles ⁠Leclerc ​was fourth fastest but has a 10-place grid drop, ⁠which meant Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson ⁠will ⁠start third and Audi's Nico Hulkenberg fourth.

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