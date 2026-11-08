Iran executes three men over armed unrest during January protests

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 08-11-2026 10:23 IST
Iran executes three men over armed unrest during January protests

Iran executed three ​men on Sunday after ‌they were ​convicted of carrying out operations for Israel and the US and taking part ‌in armed unrest during anti-government protests in January, state media reported.

The executions are the latest in a series Iran has ‌carried out in recent months over the January protests, including ‌of people accused of links to Israel and the US. Hassan Dioband, Hamid Kazemi and Reza Zanganeh were accused of using firearms, grenades and Molotov ⁠cocktails, ​setting fire to ⁠public facilities and damaging an electricity substation in the city of Karaj, ⁠causing power outages in some areas, according to the judiciary.

The judiciary ​said Dioband was arrested on January 11 after investigations identified ⁠him as a suspect in attacks on public property and incitement to ⁠violence. Ten ​others accused of participating in the unrest under his supervision were subsequently arrested.

The three were sentenced to death ⁠and ordered to have their assets confiscated. Their executions were carried ⁠out after ⁠the Supreme Court upheld their sentences, while the other defendants received prison terms of 5 to ‌10 years.

TRENDING

1
Paraguay swears in new president as Peña is put under house arrest

Paraguay swears in new president as Peña is put under house arrest

Global
2
NBA-Warriors' Porzingis stepping away from basketball to prioritize health 

NBA-Warriors' Porzingis stepping away from basketball to prioritize health 

Global
3
Trump vows new US air show will be biggest in the world

Trump vows new US air show will be biggest in the world

Global
4
Haiti PM says gang leader Mathias Saintil dead

Haiti PM says gang leader Mathias Saintil dead

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Closing MENA’s Gender Finance Gap Could Open New Markets for Banks, Businesses and Investors

From India to Europe: Why IMEC Must Fix Rail Links and Border Delays to Unlock Global Trade

Africa's Growth Powerhouse? Ethiopia Faces a $608 Billion Challenge to Secure Its Economic Future

Can Asia-Pacific Close Its Tax Gap? IMF Outlines Reforms to Boost Revenue and Protect Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026