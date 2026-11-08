Cricket-Khawaja denies throwing 'anyone under the bus' with comments about ball-tampering scandal

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 08-11-2026 10:29 IST
Cricket-Khawaja denies throwing 'anyone under the bus' with comments about ball-tampering scandal

Usman Khawaja on Sunday denied that he had "thrown anyone ​under the bus", a day after ​an excerpt from the former Australian ‌cricketer's autobiography ​claimed the entire team had been aware of ball-tampering during a 2018 tour of South Africa. The scandal, dubbed "Sandpapergate" over Australia's scuffing of ‌the ball with sandpaper in the March 2018 test in Cape Town, sparked a major integrity crisis for Cricket Australia.

However, only captain Steve Smith and batsmen David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who was ‌caught with the sandpaper in his pocket, were banned for their part in the scandal. In ‌a video posted on Instagram, Khawaja, who released the excerpt of his autobiography on Saturday, said he had wanted to "come clean" about the incident since 2018.

"I haven't thrown anyone under the bus," added the 39-year-old, who retired from international ⁠cricket in ​January. "The guys that are ⁠currently in the team right now and the other people that were there on the South African tour, including ⁠me, we're not the victims.

"These three guys (Bancroft, Warner and Smith) took the blame for all of us, and ​they're the victims." Khawaja said he had spoken with the three players involved in "Sandpapergate", and that ⁠he had promised Warner he would share his side of the story.

"These three guys deserve justice. And I haven't pointed ⁠fingers ​at anyone," he added. "I'm still searching for what I was searching all those years ago for us — me included — to take the blame together as a team so we can all ⁠move on from this once and for all."

Australia's test side returned to South Africa for the ⁠first time since 2018 ⁠last month and were beaten 2-1 by the hosts in the three-match series, which was overshadowed in part by discussions of the scandal and ‌the upcoming release ‌of Khawaja's book.

TRENDING

1
Paraguay swears in new president as Peña is put under house arrest

Paraguay swears in new president as Peña is put under house arrest

Global
2
NBA-Warriors' Porzingis stepping away from basketball to prioritize health 

NBA-Warriors' Porzingis stepping away from basketball to prioritize health 

Global
3
Trump vows new US air show will be biggest in the world

Trump vows new US air show will be biggest in the world

Global
4
Haiti PM says gang leader Mathias Saintil dead

Haiti PM says gang leader Mathias Saintil dead

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Closing MENA’s Gender Finance Gap Could Open New Markets for Banks, Businesses and Investors

From India to Europe: Why IMEC Must Fix Rail Links and Border Delays to Unlock Global Trade

Africa's Growth Powerhouse? Ethiopia Faces a $608 Billion Challenge to Secure Its Economic Future

Can Asia-Pacific Close Its Tax Gap? IMF Outlines Reforms to Boost Revenue and Protect Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026