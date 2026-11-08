French Foreign Minister Barrot: Europeans will participate in Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Sunday that Europeans would participate in talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi next week.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Sunday that Europeans would participate in talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi next week.
Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.
By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.