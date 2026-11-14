US National Weather Service says its radars operating normally

The US National ‌Weather Service said on Friday its radars were operating ‌normally and its radar website ‌was fully operational.

The NWS said outdated content from ⁠isolated ​webpages ⁠had been circulating but that there ⁠was no radar outage. Its ​website previously showed it ⁠was experiencing nationwide internet and ⁠communications ​problems that could prevent users from accessing ⁠products on its websites ⁠or ⁠cause outdated information to be displayed.