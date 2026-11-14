Democrats senators order Musk to preserve SpaceX records over Ukraine Starlink access, WSJ reports

Democratic ​senators ​have ‌told Elon Musk to ​preserve all records ‌related to SpaceX's restrictions on Ukraine's use of its Starlink ‌and Starshield satellite services, ‌The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a ⁠letter.

"The ​October ⁠and November restrictions now raise ⁠the disturbing possibility that these ​vulnerabilities persist even within systems on ⁠which the U.S. government ⁠relies," ​senators Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Coons said ⁠in the letter to ⁠Musk, ⁠the report said.