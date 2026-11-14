Democrats senators order Musk to preserve SpaceX records over Ukraine Starlink access, WSJ reports

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2026 05:23 IST | Created: 14-11-2026 05:23 IST
Democrats senators order Musk to preserve SpaceX records over Ukraine Starlink access, WSJ reports

Democratic ​senators ​have ‌told Elon Musk to ​preserve all records ‌related to SpaceX's restrictions on Ukraine's use of its Starlink ‌and Starshield satellite services, ‌The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a ⁠letter.

"The ​October ⁠and November restrictions now raise ⁠the disturbing possibility that these ​vulnerabilities persist even within systems on ⁠which the U.S. government ⁠relies," ​senators Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Coons said ⁠in the letter to ⁠Musk, ⁠the report said.

TRENDING

1
US Senate Banking Committee chair calls on Jensen Huang, Lutnick to testify

US Senate Banking Committee chair calls on Jensen Huang, Lutnick to testify

Global
2
South Korea’s Lee to hold summits with Thai, Philippine leaders on ASEAN sidelines

South Korea’s Lee to hold summits with Thai, Philippine leaders on ASEAN sid...

Global
3
South Korea’s Lee to hold summits with Thai, Philippine leaders on ASEAN sidelines

South Korea’s Lee to hold summits with Thai, Philippine leaders on ASEAN sid...

Global
4
US Justice Department has not concluded Alice Huang was Chinese spy, Blanche says

US Justice Department has not concluded Alice Huang was Chinese spy, Blanche...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Clues Inside Fake AI Voices: What Enhanced FusionNet Reveals About Detection

Behind a Green Label: What Six Building Standards Reveal About Climate Readiness

From Cars to the Grid: The Financial Promise of Giving EV Batteries a Second Use

Can Ethiopia Sustain Its Economic Boom Amid Debt Distress and a Massive Development Funding Gap?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026