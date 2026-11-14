Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2026 05:25 IST | Created: 14-11-2026 05:25 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: Pelicans working ​on G Dejounte Murray's trade request

Following Dejounte Murray's trade ​request, New Orleans Pelicans officials and ‌the guard's ​agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, are working to fulfill his wishes, ESPN reported Friday. Murray, 30, is in his third season with New Orleans ‌and is earning $32.8 million this season. The 10-year veteran has a $30.8 million player option for next season.

Mixed Martial Arts-Several jailed over Abu Dhabi hotel brawl ahead of RAF event

A court on Friday convicted 10 people over a brawl ‌involving Mixed Martial Artists Usman Nurmagomedov, Merab Dvalishvili and their teammates at a hotel ahead of a wrestling ‌event, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department posted on X. The brawl broke out ahead of a wrestling event organised by Real American Freestyle (RAF), where Nurmagomedov's brother Umar and Dvalishvili were scheduled for matches against different opponents.

Soccer-Pochettino wants to end tenure as US coach on high note

Outgoing ⁠US men's ​national team coach Mauricio ⁠Pochettino said on Friday he is committed to ending his tenure on a high note before leaving to take charge of Manchester United. The ⁠Argentine's departure comes after he signed a new contract with US Soccer in August to lead the Americans through to ​the 2030 World Cup.

Soccer-New Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino

Factbox on Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, who was announced as ⁠the new manager of Manchester United on Friday. PLAYING CAREER

Report: Red Sox, Jake Bauers agree to 4-year, $58M deal

The Boston Red Sox and first baseman ⁠Jake ​Bauers have agreed to a four-year, $58 million contract, ESPN reported Friday. Bauers, 31, is coming off a breakout season with the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers, who had extended him a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer after ⁠the season.

Soccer-Owono handed 12-match ban after De Miguel death

Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Jesus Owono has been handed a 12-match ⁠suspension by the Spanish ⁠Football Federation's disciplinary committee following the challenge that led to the death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel. Owono and De Miguel collided during a Spanish second-tier match between FC Andorra ‌and Tenerife on ‌November 2. De Miguel was taken to intensive care and ​died the following day.

TRENDING

1
US Senate Banking Committee chair calls on Jensen Huang, Lutnick to testify

US Senate Banking Committee chair calls on Jensen Huang, Lutnick to testify

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2
South Korea’s Lee to hold summits with Thai, Philippine leaders on ASEAN sidelines

South Korea’s Lee to hold summits with Thai, Philippine leaders on ASEAN sid...

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3
South Korea’s Lee to hold summits with Thai, Philippine leaders on ASEAN sidelines

South Korea’s Lee to hold summits with Thai, Philippine leaders on ASEAN sid...

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4
US Justice Department has not concluded Alice Huang was Chinese spy, Blanche says

US Justice Department has not concluded Alice Huang was Chinese spy, Blanche...

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