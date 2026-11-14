Reuters Sports News Summary
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.
Report: Pelicans working on G Dejounte Murray's trade request
Following Dejounte Murray's trade request, New Orleans Pelicans officials and the guard's agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, are working to fulfill his wishes, ESPN reported Friday. Murray, 30, is in his third season with New Orleans and is earning $32.8 million this season. The 10-year veteran has a $30.8 million player option for next season.
Mixed Martial Arts-Several jailed over Abu Dhabi hotel brawl ahead of RAF event
A court on Friday convicted 10 people over a brawl involving Mixed Martial Artists Usman Nurmagomedov, Merab Dvalishvili and their teammates at a hotel ahead of a wrestling event, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department posted on X. The brawl broke out ahead of a wrestling event organised by Real American Freestyle (RAF), where Nurmagomedov's brother Umar and Dvalishvili were scheduled for matches against different opponents.
Soccer-Pochettino wants to end tenure as US coach on high note
Outgoing US men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday he is committed to ending his tenure on a high note before leaving to take charge of Manchester United. The Argentine's departure comes after he signed a new contract with US Soccer in August to lead the Americans through to the 2030 World Cup.
Soccer-New Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino
Factbox on Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, who was announced as the new manager of Manchester United on Friday. PLAYING CAREER
Report: Red Sox, Jake Bauers agree to 4-year, $58M deal
The Boston Red Sox and first baseman Jake Bauers have agreed to a four-year, $58 million contract, ESPN reported Friday. Bauers, 31, is coming off a breakout season with the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers, who had extended him a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer after the season.
Soccer-Owono handed 12-match ban after De Miguel death
Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Jesus Owono has been handed a 12-match suspension by the Spanish Football Federation's disciplinary committee following the challenge that led to the death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel. Owono and De Miguel collided during a Spanish second-tier match between FC Andorra and Tenerife on November 2. De Miguel was taken to intensive care and died the following day.