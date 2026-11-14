US says there are no plans for Trump engagement with North Korea next week
A US official said on Friday that there are no plans for President Donald Trump to engage with North Korea during his trip to Asia next week.
A US official said on Friday that there are no plans for President Donald Trump to engage with North Korea during his trip to Asia next week.
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