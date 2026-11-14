Free speech nonprofit says US to end efforts to curb Facebook group and app reporting ICE activity

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2026 05:36 IST | Created: 14-11-2026 05:36 IST
Free speech nonprofit says US to end efforts to curb Facebook group and app reporting ICE activity

Free speech group FIRE said ​on Friday the US government agreed ​to end efforts to press Apple ‌and ​Facebook to restrict platforms created by two Americans reporting Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity.

FIRE sued the federal departments of Justice and ‌Homeland Security in February. It alleged that Facebook's disabling of plaintiff Kae Rosado's group, "ICE Sightings – Chicagoland," in response to demands by federal officials had violated Rosado's free speech rights.

The suit alleged the same ‌violation over Apple's removal of Eyes Up, an app created by plaintiff Mark Hodges ‌for sharing videos of ICE operations, under government pressure. The DOJ and DHS, whose top officials were the defendants in the lawsuit, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

As part of an agreement with FIRE to ⁠resolve the ​case, the free speech ⁠group said the government agreed to make permanent the preliminary injunction the court previously entered in favor of the ⁠plaintiffs. An order by US District Judge Jorge Alonso said the federal government "shall take no actions, formal ​or informal, to demand or pressure" Facebook and Apple to suppress the "ICE Sightings – Chicagoland" ⁠Facebook group and the Eyes Up app.

ICE, which is part of DHS, has been the face of ⁠Republican President ​Donald Trump's immigration crackdown and deportation drive that rights groups say has violated free speech and due process rights. Human rights groups also say the crackdown has created an unsafe ⁠environment, particularly for ethnic minorities, who have raised concerns about racial profiling.

Trump says his actions ⁠aim to improve ⁠domestic security. Democrats, who won majorities in both chambers of Congress in the US midterm elections, say they aim to hold the Trump administration ‌accountable for ‌its immigration policies.

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