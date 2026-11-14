BOE likely to raise rates further in 2027, Pill tells FT
The Bank of England will probably need to raise interest rates further in 2027 on top of an increase in December to combat inflation, Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill told the Financial Times in an interview published on Saturday. “My view would be we will see evidence that motivates further rises” Pill told the newspaper, referring to the need for rate hikes next year, given the risks of second-round effects from elevated energy costs.
“We will do what is necessary to get inflation back to 2% through time.”