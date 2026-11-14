The ​Bank of ​England will ‌probably need to ​raise interest rates further in ‌2027 on top of an increase in December to combat inflation, ‌Bank of England Chief Economist Huw ‌Pill told the Financial Times in an interview published on Saturday. “My ⁠view ​would ⁠be we will see evidence that ⁠motivates further rises” Pill told the ​newspaper, referring to the need for ⁠rate hikes next year, given the ⁠risks ​of second-round effects from elevated energy costs.

“We will do ⁠what is necessary to get ⁠inflation ⁠back to 2% through time.”