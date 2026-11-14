Cricket-Afghanistan debutant Maroofkhil misses equalling record but rattles Zimbabwe

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 14-11-2026 16:50 IST
Cricket-Afghanistan debutant Maroofkhil misses equalling record but rattles Zimbabwe

Afghanistan spinner Naseer Khan Maroofkhil dazzled ​on his test debut in ​Sharjah, claiming seven wickets in ‌Zimbabwe's first ​innings to finish one short of equalling the record for the most wickets taken by a ‌bowler in a test innings on debut. While he narrowly missed the eight-wicket mark, the 20-year-old played a pivotal role in restricting Zimbabwe to 339 after the ‌visitors made a steady start to the contest.

An eighth wicket would have ‌seen Maroofkhil become the first Afghan bowler to equal the debut-innings test record, which is currently shared by eight players. Openers Innocent Kaia (96) and Ben Curran (44) laid the foundation, with Kaia ⁠falling agonisingly ​short of a ⁠century.

Zimbabwe had looked comfortable at 200-1 before Kaia's dismissal triggered a collapse, with the middle ⁠order slipping to 212-4 as Maroofkhil seized control of the innings and left Zimbabwe ​struggling at 250-5 by stumps on day one. Zimbabwe resumed on day ⁠two with Brendan Taylor unbeaten on 96 and hoping to build on his overnight score.

The veteran ⁠compiled ​119 off 217 balls, his second century of the series and eighth of his test career, but Maroofkhil struck again to remove him ⁠and tighten Afghanistan's grip on the contest. Zimbabwe lost their last nine wickets ⁠for 139 runs. With ⁠the opening match of the two-test series ending in a draw, both teams will be eager to push for ‌victory in ‌Sharjah.

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