Cricket-South Africa make two changes for first test against Bangladesh

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 14-11-2026 16:51 IST
Cricket-South Africa make two changes for first test against Bangladesh

South Africa have recalled Zubayr Hamza to fill their troublesome No. ​3 batting role and added veteran bowler Dane Paterson ​to the team named to take on ‌Bangladesh ​in the first test at the Wanderers on Sunday. Captain Temba Bavuma announced the lineup at a press conference on Saturday with Hamza selected over Tony de Zorzi for the ‌No. 3 role after David Bedingham had been dropped from the squad following last month's 2-1 series win over Australia.

Paterson comes in for quick bowler Gerald Coetzee and gets the nod ahead of Corbin Bosch as a fourth seamer, with Anrich Nortje and Lungi ‌Ngidi sidelined, on what is expected to be a bowler-friendly surface at altitude on the Highveld. “Zubi’s scored runs in ‌domestic cricket in all the formats. From what I see, from a playing point of view, he’s a lot more aggressive, looks to take the game on,” Bavuma said, explaining the choice.

“There's an opportunity at number three and for him there's no better place to get that opportunity at a venue ⁠that ​he's made his home over the ⁠last couple of years, so he may be able to replicate those performances he has produced in domestic cricket." The 37-year-old Paterson's experience gave him the ⁠nod, Bavuma added. “He comes with a little bit more skill with the ball, a different kind of type of challenge for the batters. ​It’s a case of who we felt was the better bowler for these conditions."

Paterson has 25 test wickets in ⁠seven previous tests, the last of which came against Pakistan almost two years ago. The 31-year-old Hamza, who served a nine-month drug ban in 2022 after accidentally ⁠taking ​his father’s heart medication, last played for South Africa in the test series in New Zealand two years ago. He has a batting average of 19.18 in his eight test appearances.

South Africa have moved to the top of cricket’s test ⁠rankings with their series success over Australia, which also kept them on course to qualify for the World Test Championship final ⁠in London next year. They play ⁠Bangladesh in a two-test series and then host England in three tests in December and January.

South Africa team: Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, Zubayr Hamza, Temba Bavuma (captain), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Wiaan ‌Mulder, Marco Jansen, ‌Simon Harmer, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape ​Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

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