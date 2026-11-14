​The ​Saudi-led coalition ‌fighting Yemen's Houthis ​said it intercepted ‌and destroyed two drones launched by the Iran-aligned group ‌towards the Saudi ‌capital Riyadh and the kingdom's southern region on ⁠Saturday.

Cross-border ​fighting ⁠involving the Saudi-led coalition, which backs ⁠Yemen's internationally recognised ​government, and the Houthis, who ⁠control the capital Sanaa, ⁠has ​intensified amid the US-Israeli war with ⁠Iran, opening another front ⁠in ⁠the conflict.