Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed Houthi drones launched towards Riyadh, southern region
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said it intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by the Iran-aligned group towards the Saudi capital Riyadh and the kingdom's southern region on Saturday.
Cross-border fighting involving the Saudi-led coalition, which backs Yemen's internationally recognised government, and the Houthis, who control the capital Sanaa, has intensified amid the US-Israeli war with Iran, opening another front in the conflict.