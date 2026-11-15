Zelenskiy says Russia's energy attacks helped by Starshield restrictions
Russia struck energy and railway infrastrucutre in eight regions of Ukraine overnight, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, in attacks he said were made partly possible due to restrictions on Ukraine's use of SpaceX's Starshield service. "The Russians are targeting substations with 'shaheds'," he said on X, referring to the drones Russia commonly launches across Ukraine.
"And many of these strikes are getting through because restrictions on the operating speed of Starshield terminals along the front line and in the temporarily occupied territories are still there."