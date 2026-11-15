Zelenskiy says Russia's energy attacks helped by Starshield restrictions

​Russia ​struck energy ‌and railway infrastrucutre ​in eight regions of Ukraine ‌overnight, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, in attacks he ‌said were made partly possible ‌due to restrictions on Ukraine's use of SpaceX's Starshield service. "The Russians ⁠are ​targeting ⁠substations with 'shaheds'," he said on X, referring ⁠to the drones Russia ​commonly launches across Ukraine.

"And many of ⁠these strikes are getting through ⁠because restrictions ​on the operating speed of Starshield terminals along ⁠the front line and in ⁠the ⁠temporarily occupied territories are still there."