Russia's Sberbank predicts loan quality deterioration as economy faces systemic challenges

​The Russian economy has faced systemic challenges leading to deterioration in the quality of Russian banks' loan portfolios this year, Sberbank First Deputy CEO Alexander Vedyakhin told Reuters.

While acknowledging difficulties faced by Russia's largest bank, which is widely viewed ‌as a proxy for the country's economy, Vedyakhin emphasised that the challenges were not insurmountable and would not lead to a banking crisis. Vedyakhin pointed to decommissioning of capacities and unscheduled repairs — the terms Russian officials and executives use in reference to Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries, ports and warehouses — as "meaningful factors" in 2026.

"It is difficult to ‌assess the scale of the impact. Fortunately, much is being restored; these are not irrecoverable losses. Our industry has learned to recover quickly, but there is ‌damage that is very serious," Vedyakhin said. Vedyakhin said there would be a change in the quality of the credit portfolios of Sberbank and other banks as early as the fourth quarter of 2026 and into 2027.

"The number of non-performing loans will definitely increase, primarily among small and medium-sized businesses, but also in large businesses," he said. NO BANKING CRISIS RISKS

Sberbank expects economic growth of 1.4% ⁠next year, ​up from 0.6% expected this year, with ⁠the rouble weakening by 10% to 90.70 per US dollar and the benchmark interest rate falling by two percentage points to 12% by the end of 2027. Vedyakhin said Sberbank's confidence that there ⁠is no risk of a banking crisis is a result of the central bank's very conservative approach to the regulation and allocation of capital by Russian banks.

"There will be no ​systemic crisis. A deterioration in the situation and a crisis are two different things. The Russian banking system is highly resilient," Vedyakhin said. Sberbank expects ⁠corporate credit growth to accelerate to 11% in 2027 from 9.4% in 2026 and retail credit growth to reach 7% in 2027 from 5.7% in 2026.

Vedyakhin pointed to state spending and government contractors competing ⁠for ​bank loans as factors behind continued credit growth. PAUSE IN INVESTMENT TO END IN 2027

Vedyakhin predicted that a pause in investment, caused mainly by high interest rates, will end in 2027 as budget spending growth slows, interest rates edge down and unemployment edges up to 2.5% from the current 2.3%. Coal mining, construction and ⁠construction materials were singled out by Vedyakhin as the most problematic sectors in the economy, along with export-oriented metals production.

Sberbank expects new-build apartment sales to fall ⁠by between 10% and 15% this year, ⁠with no growth in 2027, he added. Vedyakhin also said that loan restructuring requests from construction companies so far this year are up 47% from the same period last year, driven by rising costs. However, he described the situation as ‌manageable, with the share ‌of bad loans in the sector standing at less than 1%.