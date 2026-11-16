Kremlin aide denies Russia agreed to include Europe in Ukraine peace talks

A Kremlin aide said on ​Monday that Russia had not ​agreed to the participation ‌of European representatives ​in the next round of Ukraine peace talks, contradicting comments by US negotiators that Moscow was ‌ready for Europe to join. Last week, Russian, Ukrainian and US officials held talks in Abu Dhabi for the first time in nine months. The two US ‌envoys then met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and said afterwards that ‌he had agreed to Europe taking part in the next round of negotiations.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov did not reference these comments directly, but told reporters: "What is currently being discussed is holding ⁠the ​next round in ⁠a trilateral format. These talks resumed in Abu Dhabi several days ago, and it was ⁠agreed that they would continue. The date has not yet been agreed and the expansion ​of the format, some people are talking about it, but it ⁠has not been agreed with us." Asked what would need to happen for Russia to ⁠consent ​to Europe participating, Ushakov said: "A great deal would have to be done before that could be agreed. In particular, it may be necessary to hold ⁠another round, or perhaps more than one round, of trilateral talks."

He said their ⁠involvement depended ⁠on Russia receiving "a clear signal from the Europeans about what they want and what constructive, substantive contribution they can make ‌to a successful ‌settlement in Ukraine."