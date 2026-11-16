UK's SFO charges eight over failed mini-bond firm London Capital & Finance
Britain's Serious Fraud Office charged eight people on Monday over the collapse of investment company London Capital & Finance, whose failure in 2019 left more than 11,200 investors with estimated losses of £251 million ($331.5 million).
Six people were charged with conspiracy to defraud, while another was charged with concealing criminal property, the SFO said. An eighth person was charged with conspiracy to defraud and acting in contravention of a director disqualification undertaking. LCF raised money from retail investors through mini-bonds marketed with high returns. Mini-bonds are a type of unlisted debt security sold directly to investors.
The charges mark a significant step in the agency's investigation into the firm's collapse, the SFO said. All eight defendants are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on December 7.
($1 = 0.7571 pounds)