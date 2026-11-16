Britain's ​Serious Fraud Office charged ‌eight people ​on Monday over the collapse of investment company London ‌Capital & Finance, whose failure in 2019 left more than 11,200 investors with estimated losses of £251 million ($331.5 ‌million).

Six people were charged with conspiracy ‌to defraud, while another was charged with concealing criminal property, the SFO said. An eighth person was charged ⁠with ​conspiracy to ⁠defraud and acting in contravention of a director disqualification undertaking. LCF ⁠raised money from retail investors through mini-bonds marketed with ​high returns. Mini-bonds are a type of ⁠unlisted debt security sold directly to investors.

The charges mark ⁠a ​significant step in the agency's investigation into the firm's collapse, the SFO said. All ⁠eight defendants are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' ⁠Court ⁠on December 7.

($1 = 0.7571 pounds)