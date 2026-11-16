Motor racing-F1 must push harder to open up motorsport careers, says Hamilton

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 20:43 IST
Motor racing-F1 must push harder to open up motorsport careers, says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has called on Formula One to be more proactive in creating career opportunities ‌for young people after his foundation published a report on Monday saying the sport was at risk of missing out on engineering and technical talent.

In its report titled "Igniting Inclusion", Hamilton's Mission 44 foundation called on Formula One to invest at least £50 million ($66 million) over five years to help ‌young people from underrepresented backgrounds gain a pathway into motorsport careers. The report said Formula One should publish data on who enters, ‌leaves and is promoted within the sport by gender, ethnicity and socioeconomic background, and that teams should provide a number of paid, accessible, early-career roles.

"Formula 1 is inspiring millions of young people around the world. But inspiration means nothing without opportunity," Ferrari's Hamilton said in a statement. "We can't tell young people to dream big and then ⁠not ​open the doors when they try ⁠to make those dreams a reality. F1, the FIA and every team must push harder and move faster," the 41-year-old added.

"We need real investment, more opportunities and greater ⁠accountability." DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION CHARTER

Hamilton, a seven-times world champion, acknowledged the work undertaken by Formula One to adopt a Diversity and Inclusion Charter and provide engineering ​scholarships since he established Mission 44 in 2021. "In 2025 season alone, more than 500,000 young people engaged in education, STEM and ⁠inspiration programmes globally and over 1000 structured skills and talent development opportunities across our sport," a Formula One spokesperson said in a statement.

"We are committed, alongside the F1 teams, ⁠the ​FIA and broader members of our sport to continue build on this foundation and look forward to sharing the next phase of our work." The sport's governing body has launched several initiatives and set up scholarships to create pathways for careers in the sport, including ⁠engineering and technical roles, committing £2.4 million in funding over three years.

"We recognise there is more to do, and we will continue working ⁠with our member clubs, teams and ⁠partners to build clear pathways for the next generation of talent," an FIA spokesperson said. Last month, Formula One published its first sport-wide social impact report, which said 500,000 young people across 71 countries had ‌benefited from educational outreach ‌programmes in 2025.

($1 = 0.7567 pounds)

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