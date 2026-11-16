Five EU countries starting talks with Rwanda on deportation hub, Austria says
Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Greece are immediately starting talks with Rwanda on setting up a deportation hub there under a new European Union framework, the Austrian government said in a statement on Monday.
Negotiations should be quick so that the first deportations of rejected asylum seekers who cannot be sent back to their home countries can take place in 2027, according to a statement issued at the start of a press conference by Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen.