Five EU countries starting talks with Rwanda on deportation hub, Austria says

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 20:43 IST
Five EU countries starting talks with Rwanda on deportation hub, Austria says

​Austria, Germany, ​the Netherlands, ‌Denmark and ​Greece are immediately starting talks with ‌Rwanda on setting up a deportation hub there under a ‌new European Union framework, the ‌Austrian government said in a statement on Monday.

Negotiations should be quick ⁠so ​that ⁠the first deportations of rejected asylum seekers ⁠who cannot be sent ​back to their home countries can ⁠take place in 2027, according ⁠to ​a statement issued at the start of a press ⁠conference by Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker ⁠and ⁠his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen.

TRENDING

1
UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

Global
2
Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Global
3
Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship match

Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship...

Global
4
US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

When Smart AI Makes Risky Calls: Rethinking Trust in Energy Markets and Green Finance

Kenya's Banking Boom Fuels East African Growth, but Rising Financial Risks Threaten Stability

Can Private Investors Save Global Agriculture? UN Report Reveals a Massive Climate Finance Gap

From Dengue to Deadly Heatwaves: How AI Is Changing the Fight Against Climate Health Threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026