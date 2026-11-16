Five EU countries starting talks with Rwanda on deportation hub, Austria says

​Austria, Germany, ​the Netherlands, ‌Denmark and ​Greece are immediately starting talks with ‌Rwanda on setting up a deportation hub there under a ‌new European Union framework, the ‌Austrian government said in a statement on Monday.

Negotiations should be quick ⁠so ​that ⁠the first deportations of rejected asylum seekers ⁠who cannot be sent ​back to their home countries can ⁠take place in 2027, according ⁠to ​a statement issued at the start of a press ⁠conference by Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker ⁠and ⁠his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen.