Lindsay Clancy to face retrial in March over killing of her children in Massachusetts 

A ​Massachusetts judge on Monday set a second trial for ​Linsday Clancy for March 29 after ‌a ​jury deadlocked in her initial trial on murder charges for killing her three young children at her home in 2023, in a case that ignited debates over ‌postpartum mental illness. Judge William Sullivan in Plymouth, Massachusetts, declared a mistrial on September 4 after a single holdout juror prevented a 12-member jury from reaching a unanimous verdict. Her lawyer at the first trial argued she was in the ‌throes of postpartum psychosis when she killed her children.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague at a November 2 hearing ‌said that prosecutors intended to retry Clancy but would wait to see how the judge ruled on several pending motions to "decide what that looks like." The judge last week largely sided with the prosecution on those motions, including by rejecting Clancy's argument that the case should be ⁠dismissed ​because a second trial would ⁠violate her constitutional rights.

Clancy, 36, faced first-degree murder charges over the deaths of her daughter Cora, 5; son Dawson, 3; and 8-month-old son ⁠Callan. If convicted of those charges, she would be sentenced to life in prison without parole. No one at Clancy's initial trial ​disputed that she strangled the children with exercise bands on January 24, 2023, in the basement of ⁠their home in the Boston suburb of Duxbury. She then cut herself with a knife and jumped from a second-story window in an attempt ⁠to ​end her own life, leaving her paralyzed.

Clancy's lawyers have argued the evidence showed she suffered from postpartum psychosis when she killed her children and should be found not guilty by reason of insanity, known in Massachusetts ⁠as lack of criminal responsibility. Some jurors said in televised interviews after the mistrial was declared that they had ⁠been prepared to find ⁠Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity, but that one juror held out. Such a verdict would have resulted in Clancy's commitment to a state psychiatric hospital, subject to ‌regular court review.