British actor Robert Pattinson named new James Bond

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 20:57 IST
British actor Robert Pattinson named new James Bond

British ​actor Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond, ‌the official 007 Instagram account announced on Monday, making him the first actor to take on ‌the role since Daniel Craig's departure ‌from the long-running spy series.

The Bond franchise — about a secret agent known for his charm, his tailored ⁠tuxedos ​and a ⁠fondness for martinis "shaken, not stirred" — is among the longest-running ⁠and highest-grossing in Hollywood history. Debuting in 1962, ​the movies have brought in more than $7 ⁠billion in global ticket sales since Sean Connery brought ⁠the ​Agent 007 to the big screen in "Dr. No." Pattinson, whose film credits ⁠this year include "The Odyssey" and "Primetime", succeeds Craig, who bowed ⁠out ⁠of the role after 2021 movie "No Time to Die."

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