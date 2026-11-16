US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Nvidia jitters cloud sentiment ahead of results

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq led Wall Street lower on Monday as AI-linked stocks slid in the lead-up to Nvidia's earnings later this week, with whiplash from Jensen Huang's exit bruising investor confidence. The US also unveiled new interim rules tightening China's access to advanced ‌AI chips from companies such as Nvidia, as President Donald Trump began a trip to China for meetings with counterpart Xi Jinping.

Nvidia is expected to announce quarterly results on Tuesday. Shares of the company slipped 1.6% after recording their longest weekly losing streak since October 2012 on Friday, after Huang's resignationfrom the board and as chief executive. "It's going to be super important if they downplay ‌the forward guidance for the next quarter or first quarter next year," said Nadia El Bilassy, senior market analyst at Equiti Group.

Huang stepped down over revelations of extramarital relationships, including one ‌involving a businesswoman suspected by the US of spying for Beijing. The Financial Times reported on Monday that the Nvidia founder is considering a return as CEO. Trump said he would not oppose Huang's reinstatement, while a petition calling for his return had drawn more than 178,000 signatures, including signatures from prominent Silicon Valley figures.

Investors have one eye on Anthropic's highly anticipated market debut, also expected this week, which is likely to test appetite for AI investments and ⁠could cause further ​volatility. "The success of the IPO, along with Nvidia's ⁠earnings, will definitely be the barometer for whether the correction will continue or not," El Bilassy said.

Other chipmakers also fell. Intel and Advanced Micro Devices dropped 5.2% and 2.2%, respectively. Broadcom lost 4.4% and Micron was down 5.3%. The Philadelphia ⁠semiconductor index plunged 4%, hitting its lowest level in one week.

Neoclouds CoreWeave and Nebius slipped 5.2% and 6.4%, respectively. The AI trade has faced fresh scrutiny recently due to higher borrowing costs, concerns over slower growth ​after Democrats swept the midterms and Nvidia's leadership upheaval.

At 09:58 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 165.93 points, or 0.32%, to 52,180.80, the S&P 500 shed 61.91 ⁠points, or 0.82%, to 7,499.76, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 331.85 points, or 1.32%, to 24,804.42. Six of the 11 S&P 500 sectors fell, led by technology , which dropped 1.6%.

Consumer staples and healthcare, however, rose 0.8% each. Shares of Tyson ⁠Foods ​jumped 10% after its fourth-quarter profit beat estimates, though the meatpacker forecast a steeper-than-expected decline in annual revenue.

WARSH SPEECH, FED MINUTES IN FOCUS Investors will watch for remarks from US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh in San Francisco later on Monday along with commentary from Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack and other policymakers this week.

Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's latest meeting, ⁠due on Wednesday, could offer clues on the policy outlook ahead of next month's interest-rate decision. Markets are fully pricing in a December rate hike, with the chance of a 50-basis-point ⁠increase at nearly 9% following last week's hotter-than-expected inflation ⁠data, according to CME FedWatch.

In other movers, server makers Dell and HP dropped 5.4% and 3.4%, respectively, while Super Micro Computer fell 4%. Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.65-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.07-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 19 new ‌52-week highs and 3 new ‌lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 22 new highs and 220 new lows.