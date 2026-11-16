Paraguay judge orders ex-president Peña transferred to military prison

​A judge ​in ‌Paraguay on Monday ​ordered impeached President Santiago Peña ‌be transferred to a military prison, as the former leader ‌faces charges of criminal association, breach ‌of trust and administration for personal gain surrounding the collapse of ⁠digital ​bank ⁠ueno. Authorities are probing the collapse, ⁠which earlier this month paralyzed nearly ​3 million user accounts, quickly triggering ⁠the ouster of Peña and ⁠a ​shakeup of the central bank, including the resignation ⁠of its head.

Both were placed ⁠in ⁠pretrial detention.