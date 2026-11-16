Paraguay judge orders ex-president Peña transferred to military prison
A judge in Paraguay on Monday ordered impeached President Santiago Peña be transferred to a military prison, as the former leader faces charges of criminal association, breach of trust and administration for personal gain surrounding the collapse of digital bank ueno. Authorities are probing the collapse, which earlier this month paralyzed nearly 3 million user accounts, quickly triggering the ouster of Peña and a shakeup of the central bank, including the resignation of its head.
Both were placed in pretrial detention.