British actor Robert Pattinson named as new James Bond

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 21:18 IST
British actor Robert Pattinson named as new James Bond

British actor Robert Pattinson will ​be the next James Bond, Amazon ​MGM Studios announced on Monday, taking on ‌the ​role after Daniel Craig's departure from the long-running spy series.

The Bond franchise — about a British secret agent known for his charm, his tailored ‌tuxedos and a fondness for martinis "shaken, not stirred" — is among the longest-running and highest-grossing in Hollywood history. The franchise made its debut in 1962 and the movies have brought in more than $7 billion in ‌global ticket sales since Sean Connery brought Agent 007 to the big screen in "Dr. No."

More than ‌two dozen Bond films have been released. The upcoming movie will be the first Bond adventure under Amazon MGM Studios, which took creative control of the film franchise under a new joint venture with longtime rights holders Michael Wilson and ⁠Barbara Broccoli ​in 2025. Denis Villeneuve, an ⁠Oscar nominee known for movies such as the "Dune" trilogy and "Arrival," is set to direct the new film, with a script ⁠written by Briton Steven Knight.

Pattinson, whose film credits this year include "The Odyssey," "The Drama" and "Primetime" and who will also ​feature in Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Three" to be released next month, succeeds Craig, who bowed out of ⁠the role after 2021 movie "No Time to Die." "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to ⁠be ​entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," Pattinson said in a statement.

"I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in ⁠me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more ⁠excited about this partnership ⁠and the work ahead with this fantastic team," Pattinson said, referring to producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman and executive producer Tanya Lapointe.

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