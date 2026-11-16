Revolut US CEO says supervisory action in Italy could have impact elsewhere too

The ‌U.S. CEO ​of Revolut said that action by ‌the Italian authorities could have repercussions in other places including the ‌U.S. where it is in the ‌process of securing a banking licence.

"If you would have a ⁠massive ​hiccup ⁠somewhere, it's going to have an impact ⁠in other places," Cetin Dursansoy, ​said at the Reuters Momentum AI ⁠Finance event.

An Italian court has placed ⁠the ​European unit of British bank Revolut under judicial administration ⁠after finding that convicted mobsters and ⁠money ⁠launderers had funneled illicit cash through its accounts.