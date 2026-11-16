Revolut US CEO says supervisory action in Italy could have impact elsewhere too
The U.S. CEO of Revolut said that action by the Italian authorities could have repercussions in other places including the U.S. where it is in the process of securing a banking licence.
"If you would have a massive hiccup somewhere, it's going to have an impact in other places," Cetin Dursansoy, said at the Reuters Momentum AI Finance event.
An Italian court has placed the European unit of British bank Revolut under judicial administration after finding that convicted mobsters and money launderers had funneled illicit cash through its accounts.