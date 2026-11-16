Cricket-South Africa close on 287-4 after Ackerman's maiden ton

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 21:15 IST
Cricket-South Africa close on 287-4 after Ackerman's maiden ton

South Africa opener Marques ​Ackerman scored his maiden test century to ​help South Africa to 287-4, ‌trailing Bangladesh ​by 113 runs at the close of play on the second day of the first test at the Wanderers on Monday.

Ackerman, ‌thrust into the openers’ role during last month’s Australia series, scored 157 off 164 balls as the home side made a quick scoring response after bowling Bangladesh out for 400. Ackerman had not ‌opened the batting before his test debut last month but made light work of the ‌new role as he and Hamza Zubayr added 202 runs for the second wicket.

He used his feet to good effect, cutting and pulling and showing a wide array of strokes to ensure a fast run rate of ⁠4.6 an ​over. Hazma, brought into the ⁠side as a potential solution to the troublesome number three role, repaid the selectors’ faith with a brisk 83 ⁠off 129 balls.

He looked headed towards a century when Bangladesh brought on left-arm spinner Mominul Haque who ​dragged Hamza forward and induced an edge sharply taken by wicketkeeper Litton Das. Bangladesh’s vaunted ⁠quick bowling attack battled throughout the day but there was late reward for Hasan Mahmoud when Matthew Breetzke got ⁠a ​feint edge and was out for two.

South Africa, whose opener Aiden Markram (4) was caught behind in the second over, had captain Temba Bavuma (19) and Ryan Rickelton (7) not out at stumps. Bowler ⁠Dane Paterson took four wickets in the opening session to help dismiss Bangladesh for 400.

Das, ⁠who was 92 overnight, ⁠completed his eighth test century with a six off Marco Jansen in the fourth over of the day. He made 120 before pulling a ‌miscued stroke ‌to mid-wicket. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; ​Editing by Ed Osmond)

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