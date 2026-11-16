"She is a friend now": Rahul Gandhi recalls university days; shares lighthearted Cambridge anecdote at Sonia Gandhi's memoir launch

Rahul Gandhi said, "There was quite a lot of mythology about my parents. One of the big stories was about their meeting at the Varsity Restaurant. Many years later, I happened to be in Cambridge, and I told my girlfriend, "Let's go to the Varsity Restaurant." I wanted to see where my parents had met."

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 22:09 IST
"She is a friend now": Rahul Gandhi recalls university days; shares lighthearted Cambridge anecdote at Sonia Gandhi's memoir launch
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/Congress). Image Credit: ANI
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Recounting a lighthearted university anecdote while referring to a companion as a "friend now," Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi shared personal memories and paid an emotional tribute to his mother, Sonia Gandhi, at the launch of her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi on Monday. When asked about the girlfriend, Rahul Gandhi said, "She is a friend now."

Recalling a visit to Cambridge where his parents famously crossed paths, Rahul Gandhi shared how a casual remark at a local eatery led to an unexpected connection. "There was quite a lot of mythology about my parents. One of the big stories was about their meeting at the Varsity Restaurant. Many years later, I happened to be in Cambridge, and I told my girlfriend, "Let's go to the Varsity Restaurant." I wanted to see where my parents had met... I sat down. They brought the menu, and I said, "My parents met at this restaurant." He just looked at me and said, "Oh, them, I know them." And I was like, "What do you know about them?" He said, "Oh, those two. I know exactly who you're talking about."

Shifting focus to his mother’s private battles and steadfast character, Rahul Gandhi highlighted her undocumented resilience, revealing a profound personal milestone. He said, "What you're reading in this book is my mum before Papa died... Not once, I'll tell you, she's written twice cancer survivor, three times cancer, right? She's a four-time cancer survivor. So she plays it all down. Not once in my life have I seen her scared. Not once have I seen her back down... The reason I wanted to give this speech is because, Mummy and Papa loved you, but I cannot even tell you how proud he would be of you..."

Meanwhile, complementing her son's reflections, Sonia Gandhi offered a rare glimpse into the family's turbulent years following the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Detailing the immense personal sacrifices made by her children during their formative years, she shared, "After their (Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi) father was killed, a few months later, Rahul had to go to college abroad. At Harvard, they did not accept any security because it would then endanger others. So their security here worked out with the security there to arrange for him to go to another college where it was mostly American kids, but under a different name. They were not supposed to know his real name. It was probably very difficult for him to communicate or even to be with friends because he couldn't talk about his family. "

Emphasising the inversion of parental roles during a period of immense national and domestic grief, Sonia Gandhi added, "And Priyanka stayed back to look after me. She refused to go abroad to study. She continued her studies here for a little while, and then she was basically looking after me. As I said, I became the child. They became the parents." Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi launched the memoir in the presence of her children, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Several political leaders, including Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, attended the launch event. Former Vice President Hamid Ansari, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, Congress leader P Chidambaram and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee were also present at the event.

The memoir launch brought together political leaders from several parties, with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders attending the occasion. (ANI)

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